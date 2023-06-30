Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks

The Nifty 50 is within striking distance of the 19,000 levels and is expected to test levels of 19,200 in the coming days, where the ascending triangle resistance is placed.

What a series the June one turned out to be. Expiry session took the Nifty 50 past its previous record high and the index ended with gains of 650 points for the series.

Can this continue for the July series as well? Lets find out:

The July F&O series is starting off on the back of strong rollovers. Nifty 50's rollovers are seen at 76 percent compared to a three-month average of 70 percent. The index will also start the new series with a high Open Interest base, which signals fresh long positions being built and carry over, which can keep the trend strong.