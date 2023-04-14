Nifty 50 gained 1,000 points in 15 sessions — can the rally extend?

The Nifty has seen a 1000-points bounce in the last 15 sessions (5.9 percent). For the Bank Nifty, it has been 3000 points in the last 17 sessions (7.6 percent). The broader markets have done quite well too. In the last nine sessions, the midcap index has rallied 5.3 percent, while the smallcap index has rallied 7.3 percent.

Here is a quick look at the stocks which have done the best since March 20th

It is quite remarkable that the Nifty and the Bank Nifty remain only 6 percent and 5 percent away of their respective all time highs. The distance for the Midcap and Smallcap indices to reach their all time highs is more. The Midcap Index needs to travel another 8 percent to its all time high, while the Smallcap index needs to cover another 29 percent to get to its all time high.

Technically speaking, the Bank Nifty has surpassed the 61.8% retracement of the entire fall. The Nifty, on the other hand, is just below the 50% retracement of the entire fall with a target of 18,100 (which is the 61.8% retracement of the entire fall). It would seem that technically speaking, there is not very much standing in the way of these indices continuing their march higher.

Be mindful of two things though

First is earnings. As the Infosys results show, there could be speed bumps. Remember that after the Q3 numbers we saw earnings estimates for FY'24 being cut for a wide swathe of companies. Hopefully Q4 will be better - both in terms of reported numbers and management commentary as well.

The second is the global picture. The view is quite divided here. There is one camp which believes that the Fed will see details of March inflation data (both CPI & PPI) as showing no sign that underlying inflationary pressures easing - and this would keep them hiking in May and beyond. The other camp believes that a pause is coming, after a last hike next month. While the market is pricing in Fed rate cuts later in the year, it needs to be seen if these play out. In any case, many believe that rates will held at these high levels for a few quarters.