February F&O Expiry: Nifty 50 loses nearly 1,000 points over last three series

The Nifty 50 index has now lost close to 1,000 points over the last three F&O series. The index ended the February series with cuts of 380 points, which is the biggest drop since the September series last year.

This follows a 299-point drop in the January series and a 293-point decline in December.

The Nifty 50 index has now declined in three out of the last four February F&O series. The index ended 2.1 percent lower this time around.

ITC was the only stock that saw double-digit gains this series, outperforming the index as well as peers. The stock was the top performer on the Nifty 50 with gains of over 14 percent. Trading near its all-time high, the stock is now up 17 percent this year.

Among the other gainers on the Nifty 50 this series were Tech Mahindra, and the Bajaj Triplets - Finance, Finserv and Auto.

No prizes for guessing here that the Adani Group twins - Enterprises and Ports were the top losers on the index during the February series that was nothing short of action packed for the entire group.

Adani Enterprises declined 59 percent this series after its Rs 20,000 crore FPO was called off due to the sell-off in shares. The entire Adani Group has now lost over 60 percent of its market capitalisation from its peak. Shares of Adani Ports also declined 22.4 percent this series.

Among the other major losers on the Nifty 50 this series were insurance majors like HDFC Life and SBI Life. The former declined nearly 17 percent, while SBI Life fell close to 10 percent.

Shares of most insurance companies declined after the Union Budget 2023 proposed to take away the tax free advantage from savings insurance plans issued on or after April 1, 2023 whose annual premium is above Rs 5 lakh.

Other losers included Divi's Laboratories post its weak quarterly results, BPCL, and Tata Steel.

The Nifty Bank index lost nearly 1,650 points this series, closing right at the mark of 40,000. This was the second consecutive series where the index lost over 1,000 points. It had declined 1,339 points during the January series.

All the constituents of the Nifty Bank index ended with losses this series. PSU Banks featured among the top three losers among constituents ranging between 2 percent to nearly 10 percent.

Cash segment volumes on the NSE were the lowest since February 2020 monthly expiry, according to Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities. He expects the Nifty to face resistance at levels of 17,720, which happens to be the previous swing low it made on February 13.