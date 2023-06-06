Nearly half of the Nifty 50 constituents still trade at a discount to their historical average

Among stocks that are still trading below their 10-year average include auto stocks like Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, as well as Maruti Suzuki.

Most private lenders like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, auto stocks like Maruti and M&M are among the 22 Nifty 50 constituents that are still trading at a discount to their 10-year average valuations, according to the latest report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. The note comes at a time when the Nifty 50 index is just 300 points away from re-testing its previous all-time high of 18,887.6.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Nifty 50 index gained for the third straight month in May. The index not only reversed its losses for the year, but now is again close to its record high. The index is up 2.2 percent on a year-to-date basis, with stocks like Tata Motors (up 36 percent), ITC (up 34 percent), Bajaj Auto (up 26 percent), among the top performers.