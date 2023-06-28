Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years

The last instance of the Nifty 50 index delivering negative returns in a calendar year was back in 2015.

India's equity markets have had a bull run like no other global market has had since the turn of the millennium. The benchmark Nifty 50 index hit a record high in today's trading session. So far, the index has gained nearly 4 percent this year after reversing all of its losses from March.

The 50-stock index has not only gained this year but has delivered positive returns to shareholders for the eighth year running. The last instance of the index delivering negative returns in a calendar year was back in 2015.

No other global market, including the Nasdaq, Dow Jones or Japan's Nikkei have had a run as long as the Nifty 50 has had so far and continues to do so since 2000.

The index has survived multiple events like demonetisation and the goods and services tax regime in 2016, and the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It made 52-week lows in 2020 but staged a strong rally in the second half of the year to end in positive territory.

Since January 1, 2016, the Nifty 50 index has gone from 7,963 to nearly 19,000. The rally seems even bigger if we consider the bounceback the index has had from the March 2020 lows of 7,511. The 30-stock Sensex has also more-than-doubled since 2016, going from levels of 26,000 to nearly 63,000 currently.

In its note in April, Goldman Sachs said it was expecting the Nifty 50 to hit levels of 20,000 over the next 12 months. Back then, Timothy Moe of Goldman Sachs recommended buying India on every dip as valuations had returned back to reasonable levels.

Morgan Stanley had also upgraded India to equal weight in March due to a narrowing valuation premium and a resilient economy. The brokerage has a Sensex target of 68,500 with an eventual target of 1 lakh.

India will be the first few markets globally which will hit an all-time high, according to Atul Suri of Marathon Trends-PMS, who sees a potential upside of 15 percent from current levels.