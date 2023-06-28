Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years

The last instance of the Nifty 50 index delivering negative returns in a calendar year was back in 2015.

India's equity markets have had a bull run like no other global market has had since the turn of the millennium. The benchmark Nifty 50 index hit a record high in today's trading session. So far, the index has gained nearly 4 percent this year after reversing all of its losses from March.

The 50-stock index has not only gained this year but has delivered positive returns to shareholders for the eighth year running. The last instance of the index delivering negative returns in a calendar year was back in 2015.