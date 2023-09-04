CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsA chartist sees a 1,000 point rally on the Nifty 50 in September Here are some top picks

A chartist sees a 1,000-point rally on the Nifty 50 in September - Here are some top picks

For the Nifty 50, the index looks poised for levels of 19,600 and 19,800 with supports seen at 19,403, 19,368 and 19,341.

Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Sept 4, 2023 6:06:58 AM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
A chartist sees a 1,000-point rally on the Nifty 50 in September - Here are some top picks
The Nifty 50 index closing above the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average has technically opened up the door for a big upside in September, according to a technical expert.

Share Market Live


Rahul Sharma of JM Financial, in his note titled "Nifty Pathfinder" said that a failed breakdown of 19,230 on the downside was the final failed blow by the bears. The Nifty 50 ended with weekly gains on Friday for the first time in six weeks and left investors richer by Rs 5.5 lakh crore.
"Structurally, we see a rally of another 1,000 points from here in the month of September, which means a target of 20,432 is on the cards," the note said. 19,600 and 20,000 are highlighted as the next breakout levels for the Nifty 50.
Sharma also advises booking profits in midcaps and smallcap stocks with both indices hitting new records last month and momentum indicators are suggesting overbought zones for both of them. "Expect a money shift from mid/small to largecaps this month," the note said.
The note further said that both Nifty 50, as well as the Nifty Bank index saw covering of short positions on Friday. "FIIs have covered their shorts completely in index futures, along with the August expiry and in fact, they have added longs along with retail."
Both foreign and domestic investors were net buyers in the cash market on Friday. That was also due to the block deals seen in stocks like IDFC First Bank and Five Star Business Finance.
Sharma added that the options setup is indicating a bullish outlook for the Nifty 50 in the coming week. The Nifty Bank can also expect fresh upside above levels of 44,570 with the next targets seen at 45,000 and 45,471.
For the Nifty 50, the index looks poised for levels of 19,600 and 19,800 with supports seen at 19,403, 19,368 and 19,341. "In case any dip happens, look to buy at these levels," he wrote. Sharma also advised traders to not book profits early and play for bigger moves. "We should add more as we close higher and higher," Sharma wrote.
Here are some of the top picks highlighted in the note:
  • PNB: Breakout seen with strong volumes on Friday. Expect targets of Rs 70-80 in the next few weeks.
  • Hindalco: Continue positive view for target of Rs 495-504.
  • GAIL: PSUs expected to do well and this lies at the forefront. Expect target of Rs 130 in the short-term and Rs 150 in three months.
  • ONGC: Next targets seen at Rs 190-195.
  • Reliance Industries: Taken support at 100-Day Moving Average of Rs 2,381, which means risk-reward is favourable for a bounce up to Rs 2,500.
  • ITC: Also taken support at 100-DEMA of Rs 435.5 last week and can rebound up to levels of Rs 450-460.
  • Favoured Sectoral Bets For Rest Of 2023: IT, PSUs, Metals & Chemicals
    • Note To Readers

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    market liveNifty 50

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Trade Setup for September 4: Has the Nifty 50 opened the doors for a move towards 19,600?

    Trade Setup for September 4: Has the Nifty 50 opened the doors for a move towards 19,600?

    Sept 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 look to continue Friday's momentum; Watch out for Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 look to continue Friday's momentum; Watch out for Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read

    'An investment of ₹10,000 with us in 1985 would be worth ₹ 300 crore today', says Uday Kotak

    'An investment of ₹10,000 with us in 1985 would be worth ₹ 300 crore today', says Uday Kotak

    Sept 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change

    Quiz

    quiz-poster-image

    Total undefined Questions
    X