Market Nifty 1-year target between 13,000-13,500 despite coronavirus scare, says Kotak Securities Updated : March 05, 2020 11:59 AM IST Even though the Indian equities outperformed global peers through this coronavirus scare, the benchmarks have still declined over 6 percent in the last 1 month. Despite the coronavirus scare and the steep decline in markets, Kotak Securities said that it's one year Nifty-50 target ranges between 13,000-13,500. In the course of CY20, the brokerage expects mean reversion to allow mid and small caps to catch up on their last two years underperformance.