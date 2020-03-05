  • SENSEX
Nifty 1-year target between 13,000-13,500 despite coronavirus scare, says Kotak Securities

Updated : March 05, 2020 11:59 AM IST

Even though the Indian equities outperformed global peers through this coronavirus scare, the benchmarks have still declined over 6 percent in the last 1 month.
Despite the coronavirus scare and the steep decline in markets, Kotak Securities said that it's one year Nifty-50 target ranges between 13,000-13,500.
In the course of CY20, the brokerage expects mean reversion to allow mid and small caps to catch up on their last two years underperformance.
