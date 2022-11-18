English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

NHPC plans to list solar subsidiary in next three years

market | IST

NHPC plans to list solar subsidiary in next three years

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Mini

NHPC is having 8 projects under construction. Out of these, Subansiri Lower Project of 2000 MW and Parbati II Project of 800 MW will be commissioned in FY23-FY24.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell NHPC share

TRADE

Indian government hydropower board, NHPC, plans to list its solar subsidiary separately on Dalal Street in the next three years, the management told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview post its second-quarter earnings.
RP Goyal, Director of Finance at NHPC discussed the project execution timeline, outlook for the company and the green energy opportunity it sees in detail.
The company has a 12 percent return on equity for solar projects and has already created a 100 percent subsidiary to develop and transfer the solar projects into separate entities.
“We will develop the solar projects in NHPC itself and thereafter we will transfer these projects to our 100 percent subsidiary, NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd,” Goyal explained.
NHPC has been awarded solar energy contracts from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat for a total of 1,000 MW. 
Also Read: NHPC targets Rs 15,000 cr revenue and Rs 5,000 cr net profit in next 5 years
The company has also signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government for the development of a 10,000 MW capacity plant in the coming years.
Hydro Power
Currently, the company has eight projects under construction. Out of these, Subansiri Lower Project (2000 MW) and Parbati II Project (800 MW) will be commissioned in FY23-FY24.
The company also plans to commission three hydro projects in FY25-FY26. “By FY26-FY27 our capacity addition will be Rs 6,500 MW from hydro and 1,000 MW from solar,” said Goyal.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market CoverageBusiness News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng