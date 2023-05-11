Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO fully booked on Day 3 so far. Check GMP and other details

Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, shares of Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust REIT are expected to list at a premium of 2 percent over the issue price.

The initial share sale of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent yielding retail real estate assets, was subscribed 1.03 times or 103 percent so far on the final day of offer with institutional investors doing the heavy lifting. The Rs 3,200 crore-share sale received bids for 19.04 crore units against 18.52 crore units on offer. According to market observers, shares of Nexus Select Trust REIT are available at a premium of Rs 2 in the grey market today.

The non-QIB portion (NII, HNIs, retail and corporate) or other investors category was subscribed 1.87 times, and Qualified Institutional Investors or Institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.32 times till now.

The initial public offer of India's first retail REIT opened for subscription on May 9, 2023 and it will remain available for subscription till May 11, 2023. The Real Estate Investment Trust is sponsored by Blackstone.

What GMP signals?

Nexus Select Trust IPO's grey market premium today is Rs 2, which is s 43 percent lower from its Wednesday closing price of Rs 3.5 per share GMP. The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 9, and will close on Thursday, May 11. For the proposed IPO, the company has set the price range at Rs 95 to Rs 100 per equity share.

Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, the company's shares are expected to list at a premium of 2 percent over the issue price. However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are just an indicator as to how the company's shares are stacked up in the unlisted market and are subject to change rapidly.

What should investors do?

At the upper band of Rs 100 per unit, the issue is at Price/NAV (net asset value) of 0.78 times. It is offering pre-tax yield of 8 percent in FY24, at the upper price band.

Domestic brokerage ICICI Direct has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating on the back of healthy yield potential, organic growth opportunities on rent escalation or repricing or releasing and tenant sales and potential inorganic growth through assets addition

The company has raised nearly Rs 1,440 crore through its anchor book, which a total of 16 institutional investors completely subscribed to.

The offer comprises of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue is of Rs 1,400 crore out of which Rs 250 crore would be used for partial or full repayment of certain financial loans of the Asset SPVs and the Investment Entity; Rs 1,050 crore would be used for acquisition of stake and redemption of debt securities in certain Asset SPVs; and the balance would be used for

general corporate purposes. The offer for sale is for Rs 1,800 crore.

Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls, including Delhi's premium Select City Walk, across 14 major cities covering a 9.8 million square feet area. It operates two hotels with 354 keys, and also office spaces as part of mixed use development.

Investors may make bids for 150 units and multiples of that. Institutional investors will receive about 75 percent of the IPO.

Post-IPO, the shareholding of Blackstone in Nexus Select Trust will come down to 43 percent from 60 percent. Select City Walk promoters' stake will reduce slightly to 24.3 percent from 25 percent.

This is the third REIT sponsored by Blackstone. It launched the country's first REIT Embassy Office Parks and then Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

Key risks include —

A decline in footfalls may impact the business.

Vulnerability to external factors including outbreak of pandemic.

Possible increase in leverage due to future acquisitions.