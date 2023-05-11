Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO fully booked on Day 3 so far. Check GMP and other details

3 Min(s) Read
Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, shares of Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust REIT are expected to list at a premium of 2 percent over the issue price.
The initial share sale of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent yielding retail real estate assets, was subscribed 1.03 times or 103 percent so far on the final day of offer with institutional investors doing the heavy lifting. The Rs 3,200 crore-share sale received bids for 19.04 crore units against 18.52 crore units on offer. According to market observers, shares of Nexus Select Trust REIT are available at a premium of Rs 2 in the grey market today.
The non-QIB portion (NII, HNIs, retail and corporate) or other investors category was subscribed 1.87 times, and Qualified Institutional Investors or Institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.32 times till now.