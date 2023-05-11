English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsNexus Select Trust REIT IPO fully booked on Day 3 so far. Check GMP and other details

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO fully booked on Day 3 so far. Check GMP and other details

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO fully booked on Day 3 so far. Check GMP and other details
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 11, 2023 12:27:03 PM IST (Updated)

Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, shares of Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust REIT are expected to list at a premium of 2 percent over the issue price.

The initial share sale of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent yielding retail real estate assets, was subscribed 1.03 times or 103 percent so far on the final day of offer with institutional investors doing the heavy lifting. The Rs 3,200 crore-share sale received bids for 19.04 crore units against 18.52 crore units on offer. According to market observers, shares of Nexus Select Trust REIT are available at a premium of Rs 2 in the grey market today.

The non-QIB portion (NII, HNIs, retail and corporate) or other investors category was subscribed 1.87 times, and Qualified Institutional Investors or Institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.32 times till now.
ALSO READ: Multibagger stock that doubled investors' wealth in 1 year trades ex-dividend. Do you own?
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X