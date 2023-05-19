Nexus Select IPO: Shares debut on Dalal Street at Rs 103 apiece

Nexus Select Trust IPO: On BSE, Nexus listed at Rs 102.3 apiece against the issue price of Rs 95-100. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 103 apiece on NSE — a three percent premium to the issue price.

The shares of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent-yielding retail real estate assets, debuted on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday i.e. May 19. On BSE, Nexus listed at Rs 102.3 apiece against the issue price of Rs 95-100. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 103 apiece on NSE — a three percent premium to the issue price.

The Blackstone-backed REIT's Rs 3,200 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) opened for subscription on May 9 and the issue concluded on May 11. The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs 95-100 per share.

The Rs 3,200 crore IPO received bids for 19.04 crore units against 18.52 crore units on offer, according to exchange data. The initial public offer got subscribed 1.03 times on the last day of the offer.