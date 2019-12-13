#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Next rate cut in October? BofaML says it's possible if RBI waits for below 4% inflation

Updated : December 13, 2019 03:40 PM IST

BofAML expects inflation to peak off at about 6-6.5 percent in December-January.
BofAML continues to expect that the RBI MPC will cut rates by 25 bps on February 6 to support recovery if inflation peaks off in December-January.
If the RBI MPC wants to wait till CPI inflation falls below 4 percent again, the next RBI rate cut may get postponed to October, assuming normal monsoon.
Next rate cut in October? BofaML says it's possible if RBI waits for below 4% inflation
