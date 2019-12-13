Next rate cut in October? BofaML says it's possible if RBI waits for below 4% inflation
Updated : December 13, 2019 03:40 PM IST
BofAML expects inflation to peak off at about 6-6.5 percent in December-January.
BofAML continues to expect that the RBI MPC will cut rates by 25 bps on February 6 to support recovery if inflation peaks off in December-January.
If the RBI MPC wants to wait till CPI inflation falls below 4 percent again, the next RBI rate cut may get postponed to October, assuming normal monsoon.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more