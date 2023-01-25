English
Technical glitch at NYSE leads to halting of opening auctions for some listed securities

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  Jan 25, 2023 10:58:22 AM IST (Published)

On Tuesday NYSE said in a statement that a system issue led to the exchange not conducting opening auctions for some of its listed securities. Earlier in the session, many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves.

A technical glitch at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) led to halting of trade of 251 stocks after the market opened on Tuesday. NYSE operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc stated that a "system issue" led to the halting of opening auctions.

ICE added that stocks that began trading without an opening print will be declared null and void. The list of all the stocks that could see trades canceled is made available on the exchange's website. Some of the major names that were impacted, as per the information on NYSE's website, included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's.
On Tuesday NYSE said in a statement that a system issue led to the exchange not conducting opening auctions for some of its listed securities. Earlier in the session, many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves. Many of the companies impacted resumed trading before 9:45 am Eastern Time. According to NYSE, by around 9:50 am all of the systems were operational.
The stock exchange, like some of its other peers, has automatic halts in place for stocks that move dramatically in one direction or another. On a normal trading day, few if any stocks are halted for volatility on the NYSE.
Another major US stock exchange, Nasdaq was not, however,  affected by the glitch.
The shares of Intercontinental Exchange were down 2.2 percent on Tuesday.
Catch latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Tags

NYSE

