A $2.7 billion deal will see NY Community Bank acquire a major chunk of Signature Bank which is a major tristate lender, according to a report by the New York Post.
On Sunday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced that New York Community Bank will buy Signature Bank's assets worth $38.4 billion - about a third of its total assets of $110 billion.
Signature Bank's remaining $60 billion in loans will remain in receivership until they are eventually sold off, the FDIC said.
Manhattan-based bank failed less than 48 hours after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, sending shockwaves through the stock market. Like Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank recently expanded into cryptocurrency. Depositors were concerned about Signature Bank's future after the California bank collapsed due to its heavy reliance on crypto and high level of uninsured deposits.
As a result of a "similar systemic risk exception," Signature became the third-largest bank failure in US history last week, according to a joint statement issued by the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The second-largest bank failure occurred in Silicon Valley.
The deposit insurance fund, which is paid for by bank assessments, is expected to lose $2.5 billion as a result of Signature's collapse.
The 40 branches of Signature Bank will become Flagstar Bank — a subsidiary of New York Community Bank — beginning Monday.
