Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is all set to implement the new T+1 Stock Settlement Rules in the domestic marketin a phased manner, starting tomorrow (February 25).
According to the plan, almost 5,300 stocks in the T+1 settlement cycle will transfer to the truncated cycle in 12 phases between February 2022 and January 2023.
Most large-cap companies will shift in January 2023.
What is a settlement cycle?
Every bourse transaction necessitates the presence of a seller and a buyer. The time it takes for the seller to get complete payment and the buyer to acquire the shares is referred to as the settlement cycle. Domestic markets currently follow a T+2 days trading cycle, which implies that deals completed on a specific day will be finalised two business days later.
What is the new T+1 settlement cycle?
The new T+1 day cycle will result in speedier share delivery and payment to sellers, reducing the wait to 24 hours. The change comes 19 years after the settlement cycle was changed last. Earlier in 2003, the market regulator had shortened the settlement cycle from T+3 rolling settlement to T+2.
Here's everything you need to know about the T+1 settlement cycle:
