Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is all set to implement the new T+1 Stock Settlement Rules in the domestic marketin a phased manner, starting tomorrow (February 25).

According to the plan, almost 5,300 stocks in the T+1 settlement cycle will transfer to the truncated cycle in 12 phases between February 2022 and January 2023.

Most large-cap companies will shift in January 2023.

What is a settlement cycle?

Every bourse transaction necessitates the presence of a seller and a buyer. The time it takes for the seller to get complete payment and the buyer to acquire the shares is referred to as the settlement cycle. Domestic markets currently follow a T+2 days trading cycle, which implies that deals completed on a specific day will be finalised two business days later.

What is the new T+1 settlement cycle?

The new T+1 day cycle will result in speedier share delivery and payment to sellers, reducing the wait to 24 hours. The change comes 19 years after the settlement cycle was changed last. Earlier in 2003, the market regulator had shortened the settlement cycle from T+3 rolling settlement to T+2.

Here's everything you need to know about the T+1 settlement cycle:

All listed stocks, across stock exchanges, shall be ranked in descending order based on daily market capitalisation averaged for the month of October 2021.

If stock is listed on multiple exchanges, the market capitalisation shall be calculated based on the price of the stock at the stock exchange with the highest trading volume during the above-mentioned period.

Based on the ranking, the bottom 100 stocks in terms of market value, shall be available for the T+1 settlement introduction from tomorrow

After that 500 more stocks will be added based on the same market value criteria from the last Friday of March 2022 and every following month.

Preference shares, warrants, right entitlements, partly paid shares and DVR shares to be transitioned to T+1 along with the parent stock.

Any new stock listed after October will be added based on the market cap calculated on the basis of the average trading price of 30 days after the commencement of trading.