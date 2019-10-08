Business
New Sebi rules to hit Mauritius and Cayman Islands hard, says report
Updated : October 08, 2019 12:04 PM IST
As per the notification, only FPIs located in FATF countries or managed by an entity based in a FATF jurisdiction will be allowed to deal in participatory notes (PNs), i.e. offshore derivative instruments with Indian stocks, futures and options as underliers.
Financial centres like Mauritius, Cayman Islands and Cyprus are not FATF members.
