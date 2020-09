On the face of it, the new asset allocation rules for multi cap equity schemes announced by SEBI on Friday should send fund managers rushing to load up on mid and small cap stocks, particularly the latter. But not everybody in the market is betting on it, and for good reason.

First, the changes to the rules.

Till now, multi-cap equity funds had to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments, without any category limits. Under the new rule, these funds will have to invest a minimum of 75 percent of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments. Also, the funds will have to invest a minimum of 25 percent of their corpus in each of the three categories of stocks--large caps, mid caps and small caps.

The new rules will be effective sometime during the first week of February 2021.

Scheme AUM (Rs cr) Large cap % Mid cap % Small cap % Kotak Standard Multi Cap 29714 75 18 1 HDFC Equity Fund 19798 86 8 3 MOSL Multi Cap 35 11240 90 5 3 ABSL Equity Fund 11023 68 27 5 UTI Equity Fund 10983 66 23 5 SBI Magnum Multi Cap 9063 75 15 6

This led many analysts to assume that in order to comply with the revised rules, fund managers will have to liquidate their large cap holdings down to 50 percent. I say 50 percent, because it is technically possible for fund houses to have 25 percent of their assets each in mid caps and small cap stocks and the remaining in large caps.

So, if large cap holdings have to be brought down to a maximum of 50 percent, and exposure to mid and small cap stocks has to be raised to a minimum of 25 percent, money will flow from large caps to mid and small caps as fund managers rebalance their portfolios.

Broking firm Edelweiss estimates that this could lead to an inflow of about Rs 12,000 crore into mid cap stocks and Rs 24,000 crore into small cap stocks. This has led many in the market to hope that there could be a massive rally in small cap stocks over the next few months. Market players are divided.

Huge positive for investment worthy small & mid-caps! Fund managers were just throwing them to dustbin since Jan 2018. Valuations of many relevant, futuristic and well managed but ridiculed companies to regain sanity. pic.twitter.com/aGiJOOigw7 — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) September 11, 2020

This is a FANTASTIC move from SEBI and a truly defining moment for the Multi Cap category funds. It will immensely help broad base the current MF holdings and give due recognition to lot of deserving small/mid cap companies@sebi_india @_anujsinghal @nikunjdalmia pic.twitter.com/WloKjhWoDZ — Madhusudan Kela (@MadhusudanKela) September 11, 2020

This can be a disaster in a bad market. Not now but when next time there is a bad phase and fund has redemptions and they hv to sell their small caps. https://t.co/pILzmSgCSt — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 11, 2020

SEBI decides that Multicap funds must truly be multicap - so min 25% in large caps, min 25% in midcaps and min 25% in smallcaps. Smallcaps are companies below roughly 7,000 cr. market cap. Cannot absorb the buying. We're going to see money flow out of multicap funds.. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 11, 2020

Market sources told CNBC-TV18 that at an investor conference call, Kotak Mutual Fund, which runs the largest multi cap scheme in the country, said the industry could explore one of four options.

1 - Approach SEBI to create a 'flexi cap' category which would be driven by the fund manager's conviction. This category could essentially go 100 percent large/mid/small cap or allocate as per the market situation.

2 - A second option could be to convert the current multi cap scheme into a thematic fund like ESG which would mean only very minor changes to the current construct of the portfolio

3 - They could also merge the current multi cap with a large and midcap fund so that there would be no need to increase small cap allocation.

4 - They would also seek an extension of the timeline to comply with the new multi cap fund requirements

A senior AMC executive who didn't want to be named told CNBC-TV18, "It's just not going to happen that fund houses will fuel the small cap rally by being cornered into buying these stocks".

Many other industry veterans also were of the view that opening the floodgates of liquidity to small cap stocks was just not an ideal situation, adding that if mutual funds had to buy small cap stocks, they should be allowed to do so at their discretion.

Adding my 2 paise worth to the plentiful discussion on the new multi-cap guidelines. Most multi cap funds are benchmarked to either Nifty or BSE 500. It is interesting to see the weightage of market cap of large mid and small caps in the indices. — Rajeev Thakkar (@RajeevThakkar) September 11, 2020

If portfolios are to have large, mid and small caps in more or less equal proportions, the Nifty-500 and the BSE-500 indices may not be very representative. Also, the risk profile of such portfolios will be very different from the current one.