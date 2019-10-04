#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
New margin funding rule: The big challenge before Indian brokerage industry, says Zerodha blog post

Updated : October 04, 2019 06:59 PM IST

Titled "The race to Zero — Can the Indian brokerage industry survive?", the post discusses challenges in front of the industry after a new regulation that doesn't allow brokerage firms to pledge client securities to an NBFC or any third party went live in India from October 1st.
Margin funding allows clients to buy stocks for more money than what's in their account, and charge for the shortfall.
Under the changed regime, brokerage firms can only lend to the extent of their own capital.
RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

