Netweb Technologies IPO opens today: What GMP signals ahead of subscription

The issue has received a 'Subscription' rating for long term as analysts believe the IPO is fairly priced.

The Rs 631 crore-initial public offering (IPO) of high-end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies opened on Monday, July 17. The issue will conclude on Wednesday, July 19. This would be the third offering in the current month after Senco Gold and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Ahead of the IPO, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 380 in the unlisted market. However, grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.

What should investors do?

"The company is one of India's leading Indian origins owned and controlled for HCS with integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. They have a long-lasting relationship with the marquee and diverse customer base," Anand Rathi said in a research report.

At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E (price-earnings) of 60 times FY23 earnings with a market capitalisation of Rs 28,010 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 68.01 percent.

Anand Rathi has assigned a 'Subscription' rating for long term for investors as analysts believe the issue is fairly priced.

Netweb Tech is offering its shares in the price range of Rs 475-500 for its offer. Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 206 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8.5 million equity shares by promoter selling shareholders. Under the OFS, Sanjay Lodha will offload 2.8 million shares, while Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Vivek Lodha will sell 1.43 million shares each.

As much as 50 percent of the net offer is reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion, 15 percent for the non-institutional bidders (NII) category and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Ahead of the IPO, the company has raised Rs 189 crore from anchor investors.

It had allocated about 37.80 lakh shares at Rs 500 per share, which includes a share premium of Rs 498 per share in the anchor round, which saw participation from marquee investors including Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, ICICI Prudential MF and Life Insurance, HDFC MF, WhiteOak MF among others.

For the year ending March 2022, Netweb clocked revenues of Rs 445 crore, while profit stood at Rs 46.9 crore during the same period.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used for funding its capital expenditure, long-term working capital, and repayment, in full or in part, of debt.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the offer.

The company's shares are expected to get listed on both the exchanges.