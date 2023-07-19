Shares of Netweb Technologies are commanding a premium of Rs 360 in the unlisted market, indicating big listing gains for investors, according to market observers. Most analysts have advised investors to subscribe to the issue given the company's strong fundamentals and reasonable valuations.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies India continued to see a healthy response from investors on the third and final day of the bidding process. The issue was subscribed over 90 times, with bids received for 79.95 crore equity shares, surpassing the IPO size of 88.58 lakh equity shares. The offer was booked 9.14 times at the end of Day 2.

The robust demand was driven by the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion, whose category was subscribed 228.91 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 81.77 times, while the retail investors category was subscribed 18.97 times.

Netweb is offering its shares in the price range of Rs 475-500, and considering the upper end, the valuation is at a P/E (price-earnings) of 55-59 times.

According to market observers, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 360 in the unlisted market, indicating big listing gains for investors.

'Subscribe to IPO for listing gains'

Most analysts advised investors to subscribe to the issue given the company's strong fundamentals and reasonable valuations.

Mehta Equities has suggested investors to subscribe to the issue for listing gains. Hensex Securities too has advised investors to apply for listing gains as well as for long-term investment, citing its strong financial performance and lower debt levels.

Delhi-based company Netweb Technologies intends to raise Rs 631 crore via its public offer that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 206 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 425 crore by promoters, at the higher end of the price band of Rs 475-500 per share.

Netweb has already mopped up Rs 189 crore through its anchor book, which is a part of the qualified institutional buyers' portion, at Rs 500 per share. Marquee investors made an investment in the company via anchor book including Goldman Sachs, Nomura Funds, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Mutual Fund, Eastspring Investments India Fund, ICICI Prudential, and Whiteoak Capital.

The fresh issue proceeds, after excluding issue expenses, are going to be utilised for capital expenditure towards the development of the surface mount technology (SMT) line, long-term working capital requirements, and repaying debts, besides general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are to book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar. Shares of Netweb Technologies will be listed at both BSE and NSE next week.