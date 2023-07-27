Bumper listing! Netweb Technologies lists at 89% above its IPO price

Netweb Technologies IPO listing today: A day ahead of the listing, the stock was commanding a premium of Rs 394 in the unlisted market, according to market analysts. Considering the upper price band of Rs 500, the shares were expected to list at a premium of nearly 80 percent.

Shares of leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider Netweb Technologies made a steller debut on Thursday (July 27) with its shares listing at Rs 947 apiece on BSE, a bumper premium of 89.40 percent. The stock debuted at Rs 942.50 per share on the BSE, over its IPO offer price of Rs 500.

A day ahead of the listing, the stock was commanding a premium of Rs 394 in the unlisted market, according to market analysts. Considering the upper price band of Rs 500, the shares were expected to list at a premium of nearly 80 percent.

Generally, investors look at grey market premiums to know the possible listing price.

"The grey market premium for Netweb Technologies IPO is currently around Rs 394, which is based on the strong demand for the IPO. This suggests that the listing price could be around Rs 894, which is around 78 percent higher than the IPO price of Rs 500 per share. Such a premium is justified because Netweb Technologies is a leading provider of high-end computing solutions in India," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

"The company has a strong order book and it has also witnessed stable financial performance and consistent growth over the past year. Netweb Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the high-end computing market in India. Investors who have been allotted shares in the IPO can book profit at such a high listing but investors with long-term view can even hold it in their portfolio," Mishra added.

The Rs 631-crore IPO of Netweb was subscribed 90.36 times at close. The primary stake sale of Netweb Technologies, which was sold in the range of Rs 475-500 apiece, between July 17-19.

The qualified institutional buyer portion was the most subscribed with a subscription of 228.91 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 81.81 times. Retail category was subscribed 19.15 times.

Netweb is one of the few OEMs in India, which is a recipient of production linked incentives schemes for IT Hardware and telecom and networking products manufacturing in India.

Between March last year and May this year, the firm almost doubled its order book value from Rs 48.5 crore to Rs 90.2 crore.

For FY23, Netweb's revenue from operations rose by 80 percent to Rs 445 crore, on the back of an increase in the sales of private cloud and HCI, supercomputing systems. Net profit for the period more than doubled year-on-year to nearly Rs 47 crore.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.