market | Mar 29, 2023 5:27 PM IST

Netweb files for IPO worth Rs 257 crore

By Reema Tendulkar   Mar 29, 2023 5:27 PM IST (Published)
Netweb has filed its DRHP with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an IPO.

Netweb Technologies, a server maker, has filed its DRHP with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company  intend to raise Rs 257 crore by a fresh issue and there is also an offer for sale by the promoters where the promoters are looking to sell about 8.5 million shares.

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world's first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff
Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September
Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor
Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI transactions new rule from April 1: Users will not be charged due to PPI interchange, clarifies NPCI
Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Based in Delhi,  Netweb also provide private cloud, hyper converged infrastructure, AI enterprise workstations, data centers etc. Bulk of the money raised through this IPO will be used for funding the company's long-term working capital requirements. Since it has some capex plans as well, about Rs 128 crore will go towards that.
Netweb has earlier participated in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of the government. Last year, its revenues were about Rs 250 crore and the revenue  in the first six months this year have been about Rs 143 crore with a profit after tax (PAT) of about 8-10 percent.
Also Read | Alibaba to split into six units to unlock potential, drive growth with IPOs
The risk associated with the company
More than 50 percent of its revenues comes in from the government. So, they are dependent on the Indian government for their tenders and these tenders are competitively participated in.
The company's order book has come down in the last six months and currently stands at Rs 100 crore. Maybe the company has executed more projects in the last six months.
Also Read | MamaEarth dismisses rumours of IPO withdrawal: Exclusive
For more detail, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
