Nestle stock rises 3% as Street cheers higher sales despite profit missing estimate

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Nestle: Shares of Nestle India rose as much as 3 percent on Thursday as investors cheered better-than-expected sales despite a miss on the profit front, led by an improvement in demand and softening of some commodity prices. 

    Shares of Nestle India rose over 3 percent on Thursday as investors cheered better-than-expected sales, led by an improvement in demand and softening of some commodity prices. This, despite a miss on the profit front.
    At 12:13 IST, shares of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company were trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 19,070 on the BSE.
    Here's how the company performed:
    Management commentary
    “We continued to see strong momentum in megacities and metros, as well as strong acceleration across smaller town classes which reinforces the execution of our RURBAN strategy,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India.
    Nestle India is also heartened by a smart uptick in sales in rural markets this quarter, which, according to the FMCG player, augurs well for credible momentum in future.
    Inflationary pressure
    The company said that it is witnessing early signs of softening in a few commodities, such as edible oils and packaging materials. Fresh milk, fuels, grains and green coffee costs are expected to remain firm with a continued increase in demand and volatility, Nestle India added.
