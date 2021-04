"Nestle is among our top picks," said Abneesh Roy, Executive Vice President for Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He believed that Nestle has extremely high pricing power. "Nestle will give 20 percent returns in the next one year," he added.

"Nestle and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) have massively underperformed players like Dabur India and Asian Paints, etc. Also, they are going to see huge benefits in in-home consumption. Nestle and HUL are our top two picks and after that Dabur and Asian Paints,” Roy said.