Shares of Nestle India declined over two percent in morning trade on Friday despite the company delivering its highest double-digit growth in a decade aided by sustained volume and mix-led growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At 09:43 am shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 19,099 down 2.65 percent from the previous close on the BSE. For the fourth quarter of 2022, Nestle India's net profit of Rs 628 crore was in-line with expectations of Rs 618 crore.

The company follows a January-December calendar year format to report earnings. However, despite the price hikes, the company's revenue growth of 14 percent turned out to be lower than the projections of 17 percent growth. The Rs 4,275 crore figure was lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,375 crore.

What do analysts have to say?

JP Morgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Nestle India with the target price at Rs 21,200. As per the brokerage firm, Low Unit Price packs (LUPs) weighed on volume growth for the company.

JP Morgan's report also highlights a quarter-on-quarter expansion in gross margin with significant cost focus. The focus on costs is expected to support margins even as the cost of goods inflation remains partly firm. The short-term volume pressure is transient and that the company is well-placed to deliver consistent double-digit revenue growth and margin recovery.

Goldman Sachs has a 'neutral' rating on the shares of Nestle India with the target price at Rs 19,000. As per Goldman Sachs, Nestle India’s Q4 volume growth sharply moderated due to large price increases taken in LUPs.

Meanwhile Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on Nestle India shares with the target price at Rs 15,315. As per the brokerage firm, Nestle India’s Q4 earnings were below expectations on top line but ahead on margins. The brokerage firm has underweight call due to Nestle India’s weaker growth in the largest category, margin pressure, likely mix deterioration and relative valuation.

Jefferies has a 'hold' rating on Nestle India shares with the target price at Rs 18,100. Nestle India’s volume growth in Q4 decelerated to a multi-quarter low at the time when margins climbed-up smartly, Jefferies said in a note.