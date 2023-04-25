Nelco shares jump 12% after net profit rises 86% in fourth quarter

Shares of Tata Group’s satellite communication service provider Nelco Ltd gained over 12 percent in trade on Tuesday after the company reported robust earnings for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 2023, lifting investor sentiments. Nelco’s consolidated revenue during the quarter ended March 2023, stood at Rs 82.8 crore, up 13.1 percent compared to Rs 73.2 crore during the year-ago quarter.

Nelco reported a year-on-year jump in net profit by more than 86 percent to Rs 5.66 crores in the March quarter of the fiscal year ended 2023.

For the full fiscal year 2023, Nelco’s revenue was Rs 315.9 crore, up 19.3 percent from Rs 264.8 crore during FY22. Net profit rose 23.4 percent to Rs 19.9 crore during the fiscal from Rs 16.1 crore in FY22.

Nelco’s board of directors also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each to the shareholders for FY23 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Reacting to the earnings announcement, shares of Nelco shot up as much as 12.3 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 616 apiece on Tuesday on BSE. At 10:07 am, the stock was trading at Rs 602, up 9.8 percent, on BSE. A spurt in trading volume was also seen, with the number of shares changing hands rising by more than 4.5 times the average.

Earlier this month, reports had said that Nelco had withdrawn its application with the Department of Telecommunications for offering personal satellite communication services to Indian consumers.

It had earlier submitted the application for Global Mobile Personal Communication through Satellite (GMPCS) to DoT, but later decided to apply for a relevant permit only after going through the contours of the New Space Policy, according to reports.