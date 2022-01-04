0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>

  • Near-term uncertainties developing due to Omicron: Wells Fargo

market | IST

Near-term uncertainties developing due to Omicron: Wells Fargo

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   | Sonia Shenoy  | IST (Published)
Mini

Near-term some uncertainties developing due to omicron, said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, on Tuesday, adding that Omicron will have a bigger impact on inflation versus economic growth.

Near-term some uncertainties developing due to omicron, said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, on Tuesday, adding that Omicron will have a bigger impact on inflation versus economic growth.
“Near-term, however, we do see some uncertainties developing over the Omicron variant. We are already seeing some disruption in the United States and to a lesser or greater extent overseas,” Schlossberg told CNBC-TV18.
On US inflation, he said, “We do think that next week’s number on the US CPI will drive year over the year inflation rate, up to if not, at 7 percent. We think that will be the peak for inflation and that will come down over the course of 2022.”
Also Read: Optimistic on 2022 market outlook but EMs to face headwinds in near term: Wells Fargo
“However, deceleration will be a gradual one and Omicron will have a greater impact. If there is a big impact, bigger than expected, from the Omicron variant then it will have a bigger impact on inflation than economic growth,” said Schlossberg.
Also Read: Downside risk to equities due to Omicron; India ranks high among EMs: Wells Fargo Investment
On India, he said, “Within the emerging markets, we do rank India fairly high on India. China will be stabilizing; we do not expect it to lag the way it did in the past year as the authority step in with monetary and fiscal stimulus.”
For the entire interview, watch the video
Tags