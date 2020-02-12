Market
NCDEX files draft red herring prospectus for IPO, plans to raise Rs 500 crore
Updated : February 12, 2020 12:16 PM IST
India’s largest multi-commodity exchange, National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI for an initial public offer.
The LIC- and NSE-backed exchange plans to raise around Rs 500 crore through this IPO.
The IPO will offer an exit to some of the existing investors in the bourse, and will also entail fresh issuance of Rs 100 crore.