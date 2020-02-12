NCDEX files draft red herring prospectus for IPO, plans to raise Rs 500 crore

India’s largest multi-commodity exchange, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), has filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offer.

The LIC- and NSE-backed exchange plans to raise around Rs 500 crore through the IPO.

The exchange proposes utilising the net proceeds from the offer towards contribution to the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund and funding towards net worth requirements of National Commodity Clearing (NCCL).

The IPO will offer an exit to some of the existing investors in the bourse, and will also entail fresh issuance of Rs 100 crore.

NSE is the largest shareholder in NCDEX with a 15 percent stake followed by LIC and NABARD, which hold around 11 percent stake each.

Meanwhile, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative and Oman India Joint Investment Fund have 10 percent stake each, Punjab National Bank owns 7.29 percent, Canara Bank 6 percent, among others.