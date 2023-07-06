Top stock picks | NCC and Bank of India in focus

By Reema Tendulkar

Dharmesh Shah's stock recommendations shed light on two compelling investment opportunities. NCC Ltd, with its breakout and cup and handle pattern, presents a target of Rs 142 for investors interested in the infrastructure sector. Meanwhile, in the PSU banking space, Bank of India emerges as an attractive pick, showcasing signs of consolidation and a swift retracement after a corrective phase. With a target of Rs 87, BoI has the potential to deliver substantial returns in the coming days.