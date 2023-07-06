Top stock picks | NCC and Bank of India in focus

Dharmesh Shah's stock recommendations shed light on two compelling investment opportunities. NCC Ltd, with its breakout and cup and handle pattern, presents a target of Rs 142 for investors interested in the infrastructure sector. Meanwhile, in the PSU banking space, Bank of India emerges as an attractive pick, showcasing signs of consolidation and a swift retracement after a corrective phase. With a target of Rs 87, BoI has the potential to deliver substantial returns in the coming days.
Dharmesh Shah, Assistant VP of ICICI Securities, recently shared his insights and stock recommendations on CNBC-TV18. Shah believes that NCC Ltd and Bank of India (BoI) present attractive opportunities for investors.
Shah's first recommendation centered around NCC Ltd, an infrastructure company that has recently exhibited a breakout with strong volumes. Additionally, the stock has demonstrated the cup and handle pattern, further bolstering Shah's optimistic stance. This pattern indicates a potential target of Rs 142 on NCC shares. As the top pick in the infrastructure space, Shah advised investors to keep a stop loss of Rs 120 while aiming for the target of Rs 142.
Over the past month, NCC shares have witnessed a remarkable increase of over 2 percent, making it an intriguing prospect for investors seeking growth in the infrastructure sector.
Shah's second recommendation revolves around the public sector undertaking (PSU) banks, which have remained relatively overlooked in the market for an extended period. However, in the last six months, these banks have undergone a corrective phase, creating an opportune time for investors to consider them. Among the PSU banks, Bank of India stands out as Shah's top pick. BoI has been consolidating within the range of Rs 66 to Rs 80 for an extended period, indicating potential for a significant move. Analyzing its recent performance, the stock has retraced six weeks of decline within a two-week period, accompanied by strong volumes. This rapid retracement suggests a promising upside potential for most PSU banks in the near future.
Shah recommends targeting Rs 87 for Bank of India shares with a stop loss set at Rs 76. Notably, over the past month, BoI shares have registered an impressive gain of more than 9 percent, underscoring the positive sentiment surrounding the stock.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
