Top stock picks | NCC and Bank of India in focus

By Reema Tendulkar

Dharmesh Shah's stock recommendations shed light on two compelling investment opportunities. NCC Ltd, with its breakout and cup and handle pattern, presents a target of Rs 142 for investors interested in the infrastructure sector. Meanwhile, in the PSU banking space, Bank of India emerges as an attractive pick, showcasing signs of consolidation and a swift retracement after a corrective phase. With a target of Rs 87, BoI has the potential to deliver substantial returns in the coming days.

Dharmesh Shah, Assistant VP of ICICI Securities, recently shared his insights and stock recommendations on CNBC-TV18. Shah believes that NCC Ltd and Bank of India (BoI) present attractive opportunities for investors.

Shah's first recommendation centered around NCC Ltd , an infrastructure company that has recently exhibited a breakout with strong volumes. Additionally, the stock has demonstrated the cup and handle pattern, further bolstering Shah's optimistic stance. This pattern indicates a potential target of Rs 142 on NCC shares. As the top pick in the infrastructure space, Shah advised investors to keep a stop loss of Rs 120 while aiming for the target of Rs 142.