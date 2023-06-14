By Meghna Sen

Looking at companies only from the lens of cost of funds, the winner in a rate-cut environment would be SBI Card, while the most negatively impacted NBFC in a rate-cut cycle is LIC Housing, CLSA said

While investors are excited over the prospects of rate-pause or rate-cut narrative translating into lower cost of funds for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), analysts at foreign brokerage CLSA believe the reality is not so sweet. Here are the three key reasons listed by CLSA in its latest research note on NBFCs.

Firstly, less than 50 percent of borrowings for most large NBFCs are at floating rates, the transmission of which happens with a lag of 1-12 months. Secondly, 20 percent of NBFCs' Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are maturing in FY24 and FY25 each — these NCDs bear coupon rates much below current levels, implying a refinancing hit. Thirdly, the incremental cost of