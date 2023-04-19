NBCC gets project worth Rs 208 crore from PWD Puducherry

Under the project, NBCC, a management consulting company, will be providing comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services.

NBCC (India) Limited on Wednesday said that it has been awarded a project worth Rs 208 crore from PWD Puducherry.

Under the project, NBCC, a management consulting company, will be providing comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for planning, designing and execution of disable accessible platform along roads, iconic cycle track, remodelling sewage system, recycled water network transmission and providing tertiary treatment plant works for Public Works Department, Puducherry.

Earlier on April 6, 2023, NBCC received NCLT nod to dissolve its arm, NBCC Engineering & Consultancy Limited (NECL). While, on April 3, 2023, it received orders worth Rs 448 crore from Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shares of NBCC settled at 0.39 percent lower at Rs 38.10 per share today, April 19, 2023, on NSE.