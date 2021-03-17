Nazara Technologies IPO: Antique says issue is ‘unique’, co could ‘command significant premium’

Antique Stock Broking believes that the initial public offering (IPO) of Nazara Technologies, India’s first online gaming company to go public, is ‘unique’, as it is the first of its kind and could command a significant premium.

Antique in its note said that the online gaming industry could explode in the next decade and Nazara, given the high expected growth rates and lack of opportunities in the gaming space, could benefit significantly.

The Antique note stated that till 2018, Nazara “derived 89 percent of revenues from Telco subscription. However, sensing the fast-changing dynamics, it consciously diversified revenue streams by aggressive strategic mergers and acquisitions in the gaming industry, largely through internal accruals”.

In the last 5 years, Nazara has made 14 acquisitions, making it the market leader in the Indian gaming industry, while also increasing its global reach. "The company has made strong associations with global leaders in game publishing, such as ESL and Valve Corporation. Well-known PUBG game developer, Krafton, has invested in Nazara’s subsidiary, Nodwin,” adds the Antique note.

Nazara Technologies, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, opened its Rs 583-crore IPO on March 17. The IPO is an offer for share (OFS) of 5.29 million shares in the price band of Rs 1,100-1,101, which represents a 16.7 percent stake in the company. Ahead of the IPO, Nazara Technologies allotted shares worth Rs 261 crore to 43 anchor investors at Rs 1,101 per share.

Incorporated in 1999, Nazara Technologies primarily operates in four segments —Gamified learning, eSports, Freemium, and Telco subscription. The company also has a small presence in real money gaming.

Nazara Technologies’ management has highlighted that going forward, globally, the gaming industry will see exponential growth led by increasing penetration of phones, cheap and fast internet and tech-savy nature of new generation, the Antique note said.