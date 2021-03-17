Nazara Technologies IPO: Antique says issue is ‘unique’, co could ‘command significant premium’ Updated : March 17, 2021 12:07 PM IST Nazara Technologies will be India’s first online gaming company to be listed in the stock market. The Antique note states that the online gaming industry in India could explode in the next decade. Published : March 17, 2021 12:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply