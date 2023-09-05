Nazara Tech to allot shares worth Rs 100 crore to Nikhil Kamath’s firms; stock surges 7%

Shares of online gaming company Nazara Technologies Ltd surged over 7 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit their highest levels in 18 months after the company said it would raise around Rs 100 crore through preferential allotment of shares to entities owned by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Share Market Live NSE

Nazara Technologies on Monday announced that its board has approved preferential allotment of equity shares to raise up to Rs 100 crore, subject to the receipt of approval of the shareholders of the company as well as regulatory/statutory authorities.

The company is proposing to issue around 14 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each at a price of Rs 714 per equity share aggregating to roughly Rs 99.99 crore proportionately to M/s Kamath Associates and M/s NKSquared.

These equity shares would be locked in for a period of six months from the date of issue, as per the guidelines issued by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, “Nikhil Kamath symbolizes success in India’s tech arena, and this fund raise holds immense value for us at Nazara as we continue to build a diversified gaming platform in India.”

Shares of Nazara Technologies jumped as much as 7.3 percent on Tuesday to hit an intra-day high of Rs 896 apiece on BSE. A spurt in trading volumes was also witnessed, with the number of shares changing hands jumping to 3.5 times the daily average within the morning session on BSE.

CNBC TV-18 was the first to report the deal on Sunday. In an exclusive interaction with the channel after the announcement on Monday, Kamath said that he would look at increasing his stake in Nazara further. Currently, the combined stake has increased from 1 percent to around 3.5 percent, he added.

“The gaming and eSports (trend) seems pretty clear across the world and Nazara being the incumbent behemoth in India seems like a very logical place for me to have increased exposure,” Kamath said in his interview to CNBC TV18 on Monday.

Shares of Nazara Technologies ended at Rs 893.70 apiece, up seven percent on Tuesday.