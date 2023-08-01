CNBC TV18
Navin Fluorine surges 8% as company's management expects recovery in second half of FY24

2 Min Read
Aug 1, 2023

The chemicals company reported a decline of 17.3 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 136.4 crore in the June quarter.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd shares gained 8 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday, a day after the company reported its quarterly earnings for the April-June period of the current financial year.

The speciality chemicals company has identified several late-stage opportunities in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business, with development work in progress.


The company’s management expects recovery to be seen in the second half of the financial year 2023-24, with its CDMO business continuing to be strong.

At this point, Navin Fluorine’s management does not see any impact of inventory destocking on its businesses. It believes that the lower volumes witnessed due to the shutdown of the Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) plant will begin to make up in the second as well as third quarters of the current fiscal year.

Navin Fluorine’s strong order flow continues to strengthen its long-term growth visibility in the specialty chemicals business. The company’s growth targets for the next financial year, FY25, can be seen well on track.

The chemicals company reported a year-on-year decline of 17.3 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 136.4 crore in the June quarter, which was higher than CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 110 crore for the quarter under review.

Factors including high-cost inventory destocking and a muted export demand weighed on Navin Fluorine’s net profit and operational performance in Q1FY24.

However, its revenue for the period increased by 23.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) from last year to Rs 491.1 crore from Rs 397 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

As per the CNBC-TV18 poll, Navin Fluorine’s revenue for the June quarter was estimated at Rs 625 crore.

Shares of Navin Fluorine International were trading 5.96 percent higher at Rs 4.538.05 apiece on BSE at 1:37 PM.

X