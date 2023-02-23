homemarket NewsNSE restricts traders from using 61 names like advisor, fund manager among others

NSE restricts traders from using 61 names like advisor, fund manager among others

2 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Feb 23, 2023 12:13:21 PM IST (Updated)

As per NSE, the rationale behind this move is to prevent investors from getting mislead to the fact that the trading member is registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday restricted traders from using names like advisor, capital manager, and fund advisor among others.

Recommended Articles

View All

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


"The name of Trading Member/Authorized Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered," NSE said in a statement.
As per NSE, the rationale behind this move is to prevent investors from getting misled to the fact that the trading members or authorised persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration.
After this order, traders or authorised persons can only use the listed nomenclatures only if they have registered themselves in that capacity with SEBI or with other regulators. However, the exchange clarified that the list provided is illustrative and not exhaustive.
NSE further advised traders to comply with this order in the exchange and also with the Registrar of Companies by March 31 this year in case the listed nomenclatures are used.
List of Non-permissible words by NSE:
Serial No.
Non-Permissible words
Serial No.
Non-Permissible words
Serial No.
Non-Permissible words
Serial No.Non-Permissible words
1Adviser/Advisor16
Financial Planning
31
Mutual Fund Services
46
Wealth Chanakya
2
Advisory Services
17
Fund Adviser/Advisor
32Mutual Funds47
Wealth Consultancy
3Asset18Fundmart33Portfolio48
Wealth Consultants
4Asset Advisory19
Independent Financial Adviser/IFA
34
Portfolio Advisory
49
Wealth Consulting
5
Asset Consultancy
20Investmart35
Portfolio Consultancy
50
Wealth Creator/s
6
Asset Distribution
21
Investment Adviser/Advisor
36
Portfolio Consultants
51Wealth Express
7
Asset Management
22
Investment Consultancy
37
Portfolio Management
52
Wealth Investments
8Asset Manager23
Investment Consultancy Services
38
Portfolio Manager
53Wealth Mall
9Asset Services24
Investment Consultant/s
39
Portfolio Services
54
Wealth Management
10
Assets Consultants
25
Investment Consulting
40Prime Wealth55
Wealth Manager/s
11
Capital Adviser/Advisor
26
Investment Manager/s
41Wealth56Wealth Planner
12
Capital Management
27
Investment Planners
42
Wealth Adviser/s or Wealth Advisor/s
57Wealth Plus
13Capital Services28
Investment Solutions
43Wealth Advisory58
Wealth Services
14
Corporate Advisory
29Money Manager44
Wealth Advisory Services
59
Wealth Solution/s
15
Financial Planner/s
30
Multi Wealth Investments
45Wealth Care60Wealth Vision
61Wealth Yantra
 
Also Read:NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm from Feb 23
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

National Stock Exchange

Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 remain above the flat line with ITC, Coal India as top gainers

Next Article

ITC and TVS Motor are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts