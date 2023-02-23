NSE restricts traders from using 61 names like advisor, fund manager among others

As per NSE, the rationale behind this move is to prevent investors from getting mislead to the fact that the trading member is registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday restricted traders from using names like advisor, capital manager, and fund advisor among others.

"The name of Trading Member/Authorized Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered," NSE said in a statement.

As per NSE, the rationale behind this move is to prevent investors from getting misled to the fact that the trading members or authorised persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration.

After this order, traders or authorised persons can only use the listed nomenclatures only if they have registered themselves in that capacity with SEBI or with other regulators. However, the exchange clarified that the list provided is illustrative and not exhaustive.

NSE further advised traders to comply with this order in the exchange and also with the Registrar of Companies by March 31 this year in case the listed nomenclatures are used.

List of Non-permissible words by NSE:

Serial No. Non-Permissible words Serial No. Non-Permissible words Serial No. Non-Permissible words Serial No. Non-Permissible words 1 Adviser/Advisor 16 Financial Planning 31 Mutual Fund Services 46 Wealth Chanakya 2 Advisory Services 17 Fund Adviser/Advisor 32 Mutual Funds 47 Wealth Consultancy 3 Asset 18 Fundmart 33 Portfolio 48 Wealth Consultants 4 Asset Advisory 19 Independent Financial Adviser/IFA 34 Portfolio Advisory 49 Wealth Consulting 5 Asset Consultancy 20 Investmart 35 Portfolio Consultancy 50 Wealth Creator/s 6 Asset Distribution 21 Investment Adviser/Advisor 36 Portfolio Consultants 51 Wealth Express 7 Asset Management 22 Investment Consultancy 37 Portfolio Management 52 Wealth Investments 8 Asset Manager 23 Investment Consultancy Services 38 Portfolio Manager 53 Wealth Mall 9 Asset Services 24 Investment Consultant/s 39 Portfolio Services 54 Wealth Management 10 Assets Consultants 25 Investment Consulting 40 Prime Wealth 55 Wealth Manager/s 11 Capital Adviser/Advisor 26 Investment Manager/s 41 Wealth 56 Wealth Planner 12 Capital Management 27 Investment Planners 42 Wealth Adviser/s or Wealth Advisor/s 57 Wealth Plus 13 Capital Services 28 Investment Solutions 43 Wealth Advisory 58 Wealth Services 14 Corporate Advisory 29 Money Manager 44 Wealth Advisory Services 59 Wealth Solution/s 15 Financial Planner/s 30 Multi Wealth Investments 45 Wealth Care 60 Wealth Vision 61 Wealth Yantra

