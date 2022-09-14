The four major changes that are likely to be part of the national logistics policy

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to the Commerce Ministry, the sector provides livelihood to more than 22 million people and improving the sector will facilitate a 10 per cent decrease in indirect logistics costs leading to the growth of 5 to 8 per cent in exports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the national logistics policy on September 17, which is aimed at promoting the seamless movement of goods across the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

The four major steps likely to be announced by PM Modi are IDS — Integration of Digital System, ULIP— Unified Logistics interface Platform, ELOG — Ease of Logistics, and SIG — System Improvement Group, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Sources also told CNBC-TV18 that Cabinet will likely approve National Logistics Policy 2022.

Following the news, stocks of logistics companies were in focus. Mahindra Logistics was up by 7.83 percent, Allcargo Logistics by 4.82 percent, and Aegis Logistics by 9.42 percent.

The sources added that employment generation, skilling and reducing costs would be the focus areas of the upcoming National Logistics Policy. One of the key objectives would be to make Indian logistics competitive with global standards.

PM is likely to announce four major steps to accomplish this.

Integration of Digital System (IDS): Under the IDS, 30 different systems of 7 different departments will be integrated. This will include the Ministry of road transport, Railway, customs, aviation, foreign trade and commerce. All these departments have their digital data, which will be integrated under IDS. This will help smooth the shorter cargo movement.

Unified Logistics interface Platform (ULIP): This will also be utilised for smooth cargo movement so that available transport modes can be seen easily.

Ease of Logistics (ELOG): Under the ELOG, rules will be simplified, and logistics business will be eased.

System Improvement Group (SIG): This will be used to monitor all logistics-related projects regularly. The SIG will have officers from concerned ministries. They will remove the hurdles, if any.

PM Modi is also likely to release an E-Handbook on the standardisation of warehouse of physical assets.

As part of the National Logistics Policy, special attention will be paid to skills development. Training institutes can incorporate this into their curriculum. In addition to generating employment, this policy will emphasise creating new jobs.

