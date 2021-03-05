Nasdaq turns negative for 2021; Indian IT stocks outperform: Here's why Updated : March 05, 2021 11:41 AM IST The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down over 2 percent today, extending losses from the previous session. It is down 1 percent in 2021 YTD. However, the Indian IT stocks outperformed global tech stocks. Q3 was the strongest third quarter for the Indian IT industry in the last five years. Published : March 05, 2021 11:41 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply