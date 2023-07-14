Top stock picks | NALCO, Intellect Design Arena on the radar

Rahul Sharma's analysis and recommendations shed light on two stocks that appear promising in their respective sectors. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) stands out within the metals space, while Intellect Design Arena exhibits strong growth and positive technical indicators in the IT sector.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and Intellect Design Arena have caught the attention of market strategist Rahul Sharma from Equity99 Advisors. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sharma shared his insights and recommendations for these two stocks.

Starting with the metals sector, Sharma expressed optimism about the performance of NALCO . He highlighted the overall positive momentum in the metals space and the notable performance of stocks within this segment. NALCO, in particular, stood out as a top gainer on the day of the interview.

Previously trading within a range, NALCO's daily charts now indicate the formation of a rising wedge pattern. This formation suggests a breakout above Rs 86.40, which could trigger further upside moves for the stock. Sharma advised investors to consider buying NALCO with a target price of Rs 94 and a stop loss at Rs 84.

This recommendation is based on the stock's recent upward movement of more than 2 percent in the last month.

Moving on to the IT sector, Sharma emphasized its strong performance and the attention it has garnered from market participants. Within this pack, Sharma's second pick is Intellect Design Arena , a company that has consistently delivered impressive profit growth of around 48.6 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years.

Sharma noted that the technical charts for Intellect Design Arena look highly bullish. The stock has already experienced a 4 percent increase in value, indicating positive price action. For investors interested in adding to their positions, Sharma recommended doing so on any declines, with a stop loss at Rs 600. The target price for Intellect Design Arena is set at Rs 680.

Notably, the stock has gained over 3 percent in the past month, further affirming its potential.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.