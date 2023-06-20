NaBFID on June 15 raised Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of listed bonds maturing in 10 years at 7.43 percent coupon. The infrastructure financier had said that it received bids of Rs 23,629.5 crore and the bonds were oversubscribed by about 4.7 times, as against the base issue of Rs 5,000 crore

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), the country's youngest state-backed infrastructure financier, on Tuesday (June 20) listed its unsecured non-convertible debt securities on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The issue size is worth Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.43 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajkiran Rai said the bank has already sanctioned Rs 25,000 crore for infra projects in renewable energy, roads and city gas, and the goal is to hit sanctions of Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of the fiscal.

"We have used the capital of Rs 20,000 crore and we need further funds. We have an immediate pipeline of Rs 15,000 crore which is close to sanction. That makes it a final sanction of Rs 40,000 crore," Rai said.

On why this is a bond issuance, the CEO said that the company needs to keep matching funds. "We have some credit lines from the bank sanction which we are keeping in handy in case of needs."

NaBFID on June 15 raised Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of listed bonds maturing in 10 years at 7.43 percent coupon. The infrastructure financier had said that it received bids of Rs 23,629.5 crore and the bonds were oversubscribed by about 4.7 times, as against the base issue of Rs 5,000 crore.

SBI Capital Markets was the lead advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was the legal advisor for the issuance.

Amitava Chatterjee, the Managing Director and CEO at SBI Capital Markets, said this is the largest debt issuance by an AIFI (All India Financial Institution) and it embarks a new pathway for bond issuances by financial institutions in the country. "SBI Capital Markets is privileged to be the sole advisor for this issuance. NaBFID will have a big role to play in India's infrastructure development, and this issuance is only a small step in that direction," Chatterjee stated.

NaBFID has received AAA credit rating from domestic credit rating agencies including Crisil and ICRA.

NaBFID was set up in 2021 by an Act of the Parliament to address the gaps in long-term non-recourse finance for infrastructure development, strengthening the development of bonds and derivatives markets in India, and sustainably boosting the nation's economy.

The entire shareholding of the institution is held by the government, which has invested equity of Rs 20,000 crore and provided a grant of Rs 5,000 crore.

The institution, in less than a year of its operations, has disbursed approximately Rs 15,000 crore of loans, according to a statement.