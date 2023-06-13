CNBC TV18
LIC, Adani Total Gas, Nykaa among top 10 largecap stocks MFs are buying and selling
By Meghna Sen  Jun 13, 2023 12:42:17 PM IST (Updated)

Key stock additions by mutual fund houses in largecaps included Indus Towers, Adani Total Gas, JSW Steel, Nykaa, Zomato, Hindalco, whereas they trimmed holdings in Kotak Bank, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, HAL, Hindustan Zinc, Eicher Motors, LIC, Hero MotoCorp among others.

Mutual funds witnessed net inflows of over Rs 2,900 crore in May 2023 as equity markets hovered near all-time high levels. The inflows via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route hit a record of Rs 14,749 crore last month as against Rs 13,728 crore in April this year, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has showed.

The largecap funds registered an outflow of Rs 1,362 crore, while midcap funds saw an inflow of Rs 1,196 crore. Inflows into smallcap mutual funds rose to Rs 3,283 crore in May.
"Going ahead, stronger inflows from the mutual fund space in equities are expected on positive macro numbers and the current fair value of Nifty," said Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth.
