In the month of June, smallcap equity mutual funds in India experienced a remarkable surge in inflows, setting new records. These funds witnessed inflows of Rs 5,472 crore on a month-on-month basis.
The assets under management (AUM) of these funds have also witnessed a significant upswing due to the unprecedented influx of funds over the past three months.
Presently, Nippon India Smallcap Fund manages an AUM of Rs 31,945 crore, HDFC Smallcap Fund holds an AUM of Rs 18,999 crore, and SBI Smallcap Fund manages an AUM of Rs 18,623 crore.
Moreover, midcap funds have also experienced a substantial surge in their AUMs. HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund currently manages an AUM of Rs 42,732 crore, while Kotak Emerging Equities boasts an AUM of Rs 29,759 crore.
First Published: Jul 14, 2023
