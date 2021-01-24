India Mutual funds continued to attract investors in 2020, add 72 lakh folios Updated : January 24, 2021 12:43 PM IST In 2018, over 1.38 crore investor accounts were added, more than 1.36 crore in 2017, nearly 70 lakh in 2016 and close to 56 lakh in 2015. The number of folios with 45 fund houses rose to 9.43 crore at the end of December 2020 from 8.71 crore at the end of December 2019. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply