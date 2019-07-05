Market
Mutual funds' AUM rises over 4% to Rs 25.49 lakh crore in June quarter
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:32 AM IST
The asset base of the industry, comprising 44 players, stood at Rs 24.48 lakh crore in the preceding three months, according to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
In recent months, the mutual fund industry has been grappling with redemption pressures in the wake of debt crises at various groups, including IL&FS, Essel and DHFL.
Fund managers said apart from more retail participation, rise in equity markets, as well as inflows in money market funds, led to the rise in assets under management (AUM).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more