Mutual funds' AUM rises over 4% to Rs 25.49 lakh crore in June quarter

Updated : July 05, 2019 06:32 AM IST

The asset base of the industry, comprising 44 players, stood at Rs 24.48 lakh crore in the preceding three months, according to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
In recent months, the mutual fund industry has been grappling with redemption pressures in the wake of debt crises at various groups, including IL&FS, Essel and DHFL.
Fund managers said apart from more retail participation, rise in equity markets, as well as inflows in money market funds, led to the rise in assets under management (AUM).
