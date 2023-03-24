Mutual fund shares drop up to 5% as India proposes to withdraw long-term capital gain benefits

The government has moved an amendment to the Finance Bill 2023 to classify long-term capital gains from debt mutual funds as only short-term capital gains.

Shares of mutual fund companies declined up to 5 percent on Friday as the government proposed to withdraw the benefit of long-term capital gain tax for debt mutual funds. HDFC Asset Management Company dropped by around 5 percent to hit a low of 1,656.45 on BSE. UTI Asset Management Company declined more than 3 percent to Rs 669 while Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd fell by 1.22 percent to Rs 206.10.

The Finance Bill 2023 was passed in Parliament to classify long-term capital gains from debt mutual funds as only short-term capital gains. As per the amendment, debt funds that have not more than 35 percent invested in equity shares are proposed to be taxed as per the income tax slab level and considered as a short-term capital gain.

The amendment will take away the tax benefit from debt funds which is one of the main reasons for investment in such an instrument.

At present, debt mutual funds are considered long-term investments if they are held for more than three years. These are taxed at 20 percent along with the benefit of indexation or 10 percent without indexation.

Gains from debt mutual funds of less than three years are treated as short-term investments and taxed as per personal income tax rates. The amendment, to be effective from April 1, 2023, will be applicable for international equity, even domestic equity funds and gold.

HDFC AMC shares were trading 4.46 percent lower at Rs 1,666.25 apiece on BSE at 11.57 am. Nippon Life India Asset Management stock was down 0.17 percent to Rs 208.30 per share and UTI AMC shares were trading 3.75 percent lower at 664.90 apiece on BSE.