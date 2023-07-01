CNBC TV18
Muthoot Microfin files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 1,350 crore via IPO

By Asmita Pant  Jul 1, 2023 6:22:57 PM IST (Published)

Muthoot Microfin's Rs 1,350 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the company that provides micro loans to women customers will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale f Rs 400 crore

The microfinance arm of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, Muthoot Microfin has filed papers with SEBI for an initial public offer of Rs 1,350 crore. The company provides micro loans to women customers, and is promoted by Muthoot Finance.

The microfinance firm had earlier filed draft papers with SEBI in 2018.
Muthoot Microfin's Rs 1,350 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the company that provides micro loans to women customers will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale f Rs 400 crore, where promotors, and investors will sell stake. Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd will sell stake worth Rs 100 crore, Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot and Thomas George Muthoot will sell stake worth Rs 70 crore each, while Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas and Nina George will sell Rs 30 crore. 
