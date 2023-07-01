Muthoot Microfin files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 1,350 crore via IPO

2 Min Read
Muthoot Microfin's Rs 1,350 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the company that provides micro loans to women customers will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale f Rs 400 crore
The microfinance firm had earlier filed draft papers with SEBI in 2018.
Muthoot Microfin's Rs 1,350 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the company that provides micro loans to women customers will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale f Rs 400 crore, where promotors, and investors will sell stake. Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd will sell stake worth Rs 100 crore, Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot and Thomas George Muthoot will sell stake worth Rs 70 crore each, while Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas and Nina George will sell Rs 30 crore.