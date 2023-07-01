Muthoot Microfin files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 1,350 crore via IPO

Muthoot Microfin's Rs 1,350 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the company that provides micro loans to women customers will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale f Rs 400 crore

The microfinance arm of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, Muthoot Microfin has filed papers with SEBI for an initial public offer of Rs 1,350 crore. The company provides micro loans to women customers, and is promoted by Muthoot Finance.

The microfinance firm had earlier filed draft papers with SEBI in 2018.