Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Muthoot Finance and Abbott India

Ruchit Jain’s insights on Muthoot Finance and Abbott India provide potential investment opportunities for those interested in the stock market.
Ruchit Jain, an analyst at 5paisa.com, recently provided his insights on two prominent stocks in the Indian market during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Jain expressed positive sentiments regarding the future prospects of Muthoot Finance and Abbott India.
In terms of stock recommendations, Jain suggests considering Muthoot Finance from the NBFC (non-banking financial company) sector. The stock has shown a gradual increase in higher highs and higher lows, and its recent pullback movement has been accompanied by rising volumes, indicating a positive trend.
Jain expects the NBFC sector to outperform in the near term, and recommends buying Muthoot Finance at its current levels. For potential short-term targets around Rs 1,300, he advises placing a stop below Rs 1,120. Shares have gained more than 14 percent in the last month.
The second stock Jain recommends is Abbott India. He notes that Abbott India has been displaying a pattern of higher highs and higher lows. Recently, it surpassed previous swing highs with an increase in trading volumes.
Currently trading in the range of Rs 23,000-23,200, Jain suggests buying Abbott India for the near term. He suggests placing a stop loss below Rs 22,700 and targeting potential gains around Rs 24,000. The stock is up more than 11 percent in the past month.
Overall, Jain's analysis highlights the positive outlook for Muthoot Finance and Abbott India, providing investment recommendations based on their respective market performance and potential price targets.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
